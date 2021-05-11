Also available on the nbc app

Bon VIV paid spokesperson Priyanka Chopra Jonas chatted exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about her partnership with the beverage brand. She also gets candid about opening up her own Indian restaurant in New York City and what she hopes to do post-pandemic, saying she’s looking forward to traveling to Mumbai and Los Angeles. The “Quantico” also shares love for her husband Nick Jonas saying, “Having Nick around me, he makes everything so much easier.” Priyanka co-developed the new Bon VIV flavor Raspberry Dragonfruit - which will hit shelves nationwide on May 12.

