Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas took their love to the big screen! The couple co-star in “Love Again,” where the Jonas Brother goes on an awkward date with Priyanka, but the “Quantico” star told Access Hollywood at the films New York screening that he was not supposed to be in the romantic comedy! “The scene was that the actor has to lick my face in slow motion, and I was just like, really stressed out about it. But he happened to be in town. So, I really like took a wifey favor and I was like, please and you know, he did it,” she said. Thankfully, their chemistry in real life is nothing like their characters chemistry in the movie. “I’ve never had a bad date with him,” Priyanka said. “Love Again” hits theaters May 5.

