Priyanka Chopra had a jam packed Labor Day weekend. The 39 year old actress spent the three day holiday with her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers Kevin and Joe as they traveled to the next city on "The Remember This" tour. The "Quantico" star shared a photo dump of her adventures showing her looking stylish as she golfed in Scottsdale, Arizona. "The White Tiger" star also shared a video of Nick singing "Love Bug" onstage during the latest stop of his tour.

