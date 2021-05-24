Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is one proud wife! The “Quantico” actress showered her husband, Nick Jonas, with praise after a successful night hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday! Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note to the Jonas Brother. “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature,” she said. “So proud of you baby. With everything you do!”

