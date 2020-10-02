Priyanka Chopra is opening up! The actress just proved that she's used her time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic pretty wisely, because she just gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming memoir dubbed "Unfinished." "And so, while you'll definitely learn about how I became me during the "in between" of what you haven't seen, I also hope you'll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT'S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things #unfinished," she wrote on Twitter.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight