Priyanka Chopra In Talks To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'The Matrix 4' (Reports)

Priyanka Chopra is entering the Matrix... well, maybe! The actress is in final negotiations to join the cast of the untitled fourth film in the series, according to multiple reports. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the forthcoming sequel, but Priyanka would play an undisclosed role opposite returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Neil Patrick Harris and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II have also been announced as cast members.

