Priyanka Chopra is showering her husband with love as he celebrates another trip around the sun! Sept. 16 marked Nick Jonas' 29th birthday, and Priyanka shared a peek at their romantic festivities on Instagram. She posted a pic of her cuddling up to the "Sucker" singer in Farmington, Penn., at what appeared to be a lavish dinner. "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday," she wrote. "I love you baby. Thank you for being you."

