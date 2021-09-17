Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas In Loving Birthday Tribute: 'Thank You For Being You'

CLIP09/16/21
Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is showering her husband with love as he celebrates another trip around the sun! Sept. 16 marked Nick Jonas' 29th birthday, and Priyanka shared a peek at their romantic festivities on Instagram. She posted a pic of her cuddling up to the "Sucker" singer in Farmington, Penn., at what appeared to be a lavish dinner. "Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday," she wrote. "I love you baby. Thank you for being you."

Appearing:
Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, birthday, Jonas Brothers, celebrity, relationship
S2021 E02 minHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.