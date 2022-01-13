Also available on the nbc app

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to expand their family? The actress recently opened up about having kids with her pop star husband, telling Vanity Fair for its February cover story that she and Nick definitely have babies on the brain, but that doesn't mean they've set a deadline. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," she said.

