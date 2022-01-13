Main Content

Priyanka Chopra Gives Update On Having Kids With Nick Jonas: 'When It Happens, It Happens' Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas 'Desire' Kids Together

Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ready to expand their family? The actress recently opened up about having kids with her pop star husband, telling Vanity Fair for its February cover story that she and Nick definitely have babies on the brain, but that doesn't mean they've set a deadline. "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens," she said.

