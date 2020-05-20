Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas can’t keep his hands of Priyanka Chopra! Nick debuted his single “Until We Meet Again” alongside a touching new music video on Tuesday’s finale of “The Voice,” and viewers were treated to a special guest cameo from the singer’s wife. The 27-year-old showered his wife in kisses, and the two couldn’t look happier! Nick also performed a stunning rendition of “You’ll Be In My Heart” with his contestant Thunderstorm on the finale.

Appearing: