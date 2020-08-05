Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is adjusting to her new normal. The actress detailed how she's been staying positive and keeping busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with PEOPLE magazine. "As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine," she said. "I've been developing shows and movies, writing and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange." The "Quantico" star also revealed how she and husband Nick Jonas have remained social with loved ones while taking extra precautions due to their health conditions.

Appearing: