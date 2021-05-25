Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra couldn't be happier to live life with Nick Jonas by her side. "The White Tiger" actress is Vogue Australia's newest cover star, and she opened up about her marriage to the Jonas Brother in her soon-to-be-released cover story. She told the magazine, per a preview in The Australian, "Who would have thought that my life would end up being like that, where me and my teammate sit at the dining table…and we build upon each other? It’s such a joy. I feel very, very blessed."

