Priyanka Chopra Dons Face Mask And Calls For 'Solutions' Amid Record Smog In India

Priyanka Chopra is weighing in on the dangerous air quality in her native country. The superstar shared a selfie in which she sported a face mask amid filming for Netflix's "The White Tiger" in New Delhi, India, which is experiencing record-level smog. "It's so hard to shoot here right now that I can't even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions," Priyanka wrote, acknowledging that she and her colleagues are "blessed" to have air purifiers and masks to alleviate the stifling environment. The 37-year-old added the hashtags #WeNeedSolutions and #RightToBreathe in her post and encouraged followers to "pray for the homeless" who don't have shelter.

