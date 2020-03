Also available on the NBC app

Lady in red! Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a sequined mini dress as she celebrated her 37th birthday with husband Nick Jonas and loved ones at Komodo restaurant in Miami. The "Close" singer was right by his wife's side for the special dinner where she was presented with an extravagant five-tier cake before the couple headed to LIV nightclub for dancing and tequila shots!

Appearing: