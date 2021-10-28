Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka is a sucker for Nick Jonas! The "Matrix Resurrections" star posted a message to her husband on Instagram on Wednesday, after he wrapped his "Remember This" tour with the Jonas Brothers a the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The "Quantico" alum also shared videos of the concert from the audience. The location is extra special for the couple because the Hollywood Bowl is the same place where Priyanka and Nick had their first date.

