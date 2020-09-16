Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra has so much love for husband Nick Jonas! The actress shared a romantic tribute to her other half on Instagram to celebrate his 28th birthday on Sept. 16. The sweet video featured footage of the singer, from his concerts to "The Voice" stage, as well as intimate moments between the happy couple! "So grateful you were born," Priyanka gushed in the caption. "Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas."

