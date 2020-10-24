Also available on the nbc app

There's no such thing as too much quality time for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The lovebirds spent pretty much the entire year under one roof amid the pandemic. When Priyanka video called into the "Today" show this week, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager wanted to know if she'd come to any realizations after all that time together – and the thing she realized is seriously cute! “[I’ve learned] that I still like him after spending so much time with him,” she said. “He's great, and we would've never had as much time together as we got over this quarantine.”

