Priyanka Chopra Calls Return To Bollywood A 'Milestone Moment' And Nick Jonas Is 'Very Proud'

Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback overseas! The 37-year-old debuted the trailer of her upcoming Bollywood movie "The Sky is Pink," which marks her return to the industry that made her a global superstar. Pri stars in the Hindi-language film as a wife and mother whose daughter battles a devastating lung illness. The actress revealed why the project, based on a true story, is a "milestone moment" for her, and fans went wild over seeing her embrace her roots again. But, no one was more excited than Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas! "The Sky is Pink" hits U.S. theaters on Oct. 11.

