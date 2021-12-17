Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding anniversary this month, and now the "Matrix" actress is giving credit to her man. The 39-year-old joined "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Thursday to promote her new film and revealed that it was Nick who helped her write her hilarious jokes for the "Jonas Brother's Family Roast." Seth followed up by adding that it was thoughtful of the "Quantico" actress to give her husband a shoutout, to which Priyanka confirmed their marriage is secure.

