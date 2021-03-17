Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra isn’t here for the haters. An Australian reporter recent questioned if the “Quantico” alum and her husband Nick Jonas were qualified to announce the 2021 Academy Award nominations. “No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” the now-deleted tweet reads. The “Baywatch” star clapped back in a tweet that reads, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.”

