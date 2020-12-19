Main Content

Priyanka Chopra Asks Nick Jonas If She Should Try New Makeup Trick & His Reaction Is Priceless

CLIP12/19/20
Nick Jonas loves Priyanka Chopra exactly as she is! The music superstar had a priceless reaction when his wife asked him if she should try a new makeup trick. Nick shared a video of him and Priyanka watching a beauty tutorial this week, and the same lip-plumping illusion caught their attention for completely different reasons. It's no surprise that Nick doesn't think Priyanka needs to change anything about her look. The pair seemed more smitten than ever when celebrating a special milestone earlier this month – their two-year wedding anniversary!

