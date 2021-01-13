Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about their new movie, "The White Tiger," which debuts in theaters Jan. 13 and on Netflix on Jan. 22. Adarsh admitted that it was a bit intimating to work with Priyanka, but he explained how she put his nerves to ease the moment they met. Priyanka also opened up about what it means to her to see Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, making history as the first woman and first person of Indian descent to hold national office in the United States. Plus, Priyanka set the record straight on her comment about having enough kids with Nick Jonas to make a cricket team.

