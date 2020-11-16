Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Indian festival Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas. The 38-year-old actress and the Jonas Brother singer celebrated the festival, which symbolizes light over darkness. The Bollywood actress shared an intimate snap of the duo on her Instagram. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours,” she wrote alongside the romantic photo. The singer shared the identical snap of the couple looking into each other’s eyes on his Instagram and wished “love and light to all.”

