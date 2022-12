Priyanka Chopra is enjoying a sweet day with her family. On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of her, Nick and their 11-month-daughter Malti Marie at an Aquarium in Los Angeles. In the snap, the singer holds on to his little girl as he stands next to the “Quantico” star while they all look at a jelly fish. “Family,” Priyanka captioned the post.

TV-PG Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight