Celebrities, they're just like us! Even though Priyanka Chopra has been famous for quite a long time, the actress admitted to Marie Claire that she still keeps up with the stories posted online about herself and husband Nick Jonas. "I am just like everyone else," she explained. "In the morning when I'm driving to work and having my coffee, I'm flipping through Twitter, Instagram, the news, and when my name pops up, I'm like, 'Alright, what are people saying? How are we feeling?' I just don't react to it or let it affect my mental well-being."

