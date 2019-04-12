Prison Expert Describes What Life Behind Bars Could Be Like For Lori Loughlin

Also available on the NBC app

What could life in federal prison be like for Lori Loughlin? Prison consultants Ingrid Okun and John Fuller each talked to Access about what the "Fuller House" actress could face behind bars, including her sleeping quarters and job as an inmate. How quickly could Lori's celebrity status wear off behind bars? Plus, could she and husband Mossimo Gianulli both end up serving sentences at the same time?

