Priscilla Presley Wants Lana Del Rey To Play Her In Upcoming Elvis Biopic

Has Austin Butler found his leading lady? Priscilla Presley gave her blessing to singer Lana del Rey playing her opposite Austin in director Baz Luhrmann's highly-anticipated Elvis biopic. Rumors have swirled about the "Video Games" singer's chances to nab the role since Austin's casting was announced, but Lana has already had Priscilla's look on lock for years – and has even mentioned Elvis himself in one of her songs!

