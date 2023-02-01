Priscilla Presley is remembering her late daughter on what would have been her 55th birthday. Priscilla paid tribute to Lisa Marie in a statement to Access Hollywood, sharing, "Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

