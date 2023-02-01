Main Content

Priscilla Presley Honors Daughter Lisa Marie Presley On What Would Have Been Her 55th Birthday

CLIP02/01/23

Priscilla Presley is remembering her late daughter on what would have been her 55th birthday. Priscilla paid tribute to Lisa Marie in a statement to Access Hollywood, sharing, "Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I've protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter."

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: priscilla presley, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.