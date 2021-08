Also available on the nbc app

Priscilla Presley is mourning the death of her mother. The former wife of Elvis Presley took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news that her mom, Anna Lillian Iversen, passed away at the age 95. "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives," Priscilla wrote alongside a photo of her late mother.

