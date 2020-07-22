Also available on the nbc app

Priscilla Presley issued her first public statement since the tragic death of her grandson Benjamin Keough on July 12. “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” the 75-year-old wrote in part. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother.” Benjamin was the only grandson of Rock ‘N Roll legend Elvis Presley.

