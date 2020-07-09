Also available on the nbc app

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were moved to tears by the powerful story of a Welsh grandmother who continued the philanthropic legacy of her grandson after he died of cancer. The royal sisters hosted the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust Awards over Zoom and celebrated the organization's nine extraordinary honorees for their dedication to young people with cancer. One of those honorees was Enid Waterfall, whose grandson Richard was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma at 21. He raised thousands for Teenage Cancer Trust; and when he died in twenty eighteen, Enid carried on his work as a fundraiser herself. Beatrice and Eugenie welled up as Enid spoke, and Eugenie told her, “I think you made us all cry!”

