Prince Ludwig of Bavaria was Sophie Evekink's knight in shining armor during their royal wedding! The 34-year-old lost consciousnesses during her wedding ceremony to the 40-year-old royal on Saturday morning at Theatiner Church in Munich, Germany. According to German newspaper Bild, Sophie fainted during her vows, and Prince Ludwig and his father, Prince Luitpold of Bavaria, caught her before she fell. Royal blogger ChristinZ also tweeted about the situation, sharing, "A spokesperson confirmed that Princess Sophie fainted during the wedding this morning. After a drink she was fine again and the ceremony continued." The royal bride seemed to be okay and happy when she left the church with her husband. The newlyweds then traveled to Nymphenburg Palace, where Ludwig's cousin Duke Franz of Bavaria hosted their royal wedding reception! The royal couple announced their engagement in August 2022.

