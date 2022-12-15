Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their two eldest children to a royal Christmas concert on Thursday. The Prince and the Princess of Wales were joined by 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte for the "Royal Carols: Together at Christmas" service at London's Westminster Abbey. The foursome walked in together, and Charlotte adorably held her father's hand. The young princess kept warm in a burgundy coat, which perfectly matched her mom's maroon look and her dad's tie.

