Princess Kate Middleton Gives Her Own Red Poppy Pin To Little Boy In Cute Moment at Royal Outing

CLIP11/09/22

Princess Kate Middleton is showing off her motherly skills. The 40-year-old royal visited Colham Manor Children's Centre on Wednesday for the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, or the MMHA, which Kate is the patron of, and she spoke face-to-face with a little boy, who was not nervous speaking to a member of the royal family and gifted him her red poppy pin off her lapel. Besides speaking with little Akeem, Kate also chatted with moms who benefitted from the integrated holistic care system.

