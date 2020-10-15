Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie has nothing but love for mom Sarah Ferguson! The royal wished the Duchess of York a happy 61st birthday on Oct. 15 with a heartwarming slideshow of the famous redhead through the years, including a few classic throwbacks and a cute snap of Sarah and Eugenie grinning for the camera. Eugenie also penned a loving caption for Sarah's special day and admitted that having so many good memories made putting together a fitting tribute more difficult than she expected.

