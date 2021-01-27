Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie gushed over her husband Jack Brooksbank in a never-before-seen photo. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter shared a rare snap from her 2018 engagement to Jack on her Instagram on Tuesday, ahead of the birth of her first child with her love. “This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement,” she wrote alongside the photo. The couple will have another big milestone to celebrate soon – the birth of their first child, which they revealed in September is set to arrive in early 2021.

