Princess Eugenie Shares New Wedding Photo For Husband Jack Brooksbank's Birthday

Princess Eugenie wished her husband Jack Brooksbank happy birthday with a loved-up tribute and candid photo! The royal took to Instagram on May 3 to honor her longtime love turning 34, sharing a close-up black-and-white snap taken on their 2018 wedding day alongside a previously unseen shot apparently from a lovely outdoor stroll – It's been a festive time for the royal pair. Just days before Jack's latest milestone, he and Eugenie celebrated 10 years together with a pair of cute selfies, acknowledging how grateful and lucky they are to have each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

