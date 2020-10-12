Also available on the nbc app

My, how time flies! Princess Eugenie celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank by sharing an Instagram Reel montage featuring sweet photos of the couple from over the years. The romantic slideshow, which included never-before-seen pictures from their nuptials on Oct. 12, 2018, was set to London Grammar's song "Baby It's You." The 30-year-old royal, who is expecting her first child, wrote, "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total… happy memories always, my dear Jack."

