Princess Eugenie Shares Never-Before-Seen Selfie Of Sister Beatrice Before Wedding

CLIP08/08/20

Princess Beatrice is getting all of the birthday love from her royal family! The princess turned 32 and her loved ones all took to social media to mark the milestone day with sweet tributes. Princess Eugenie shared a selfie from the night before her older sister's recent wedding and an adorable throwback photo of the siblings to celebrate the day. "Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces," the royal wrote on Instagram.

