Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Princess Eugenie Shares First Video Of Son, August, Cuddling A Fluffy Shark For World Oceans Day

CLIP06/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie is giving us another glimpse of her son, August, and it’s for a good cause! The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some adorable videos of her baby boy cuddling a fluffy shark to celebrate World Oceans Day! In the videos, her four-month-old is sitting in his baby bouncer and playing with the stuffed shark. We can’t see little August’s face, but we can see he has a good head of hair and he seems to be enjoying his new toy.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, princess eugenie, August Brooksbank, jack brooksbank, Royal Family, royal babies, World Oceans Day
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.