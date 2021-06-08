Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie is giving us another glimpse of her son, August, and it’s for a good cause! The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some adorable videos of her baby boy cuddling a fluffy shark to celebrate World Oceans Day! In the videos, her four-month-old is sitting in his baby bouncer and playing with the stuffed shark. We can’t see little August’s face, but we can see he has a good head of hair and he seems to be enjoying his new toy.

