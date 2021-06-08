Eva Green Has 'No Doubt' Johnny Depp Will 'Emerge' From Amber Heard Trial With 'His Good Name'
Princess Eugenie is giving us another glimpse of her son, August, and it’s for a good cause! The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share some adorable videos of her baby boy cuddling a fluffy shark to celebrate World Oceans Day! In the videos, her four-month-old is sitting in his baby bouncer and playing with the stuffed shark. We can’t see little August’s face, but we can see he has a good head of hair and he seems to be enjoying his new toy.