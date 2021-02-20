Also available on the nbc app

Meet the newest British royal! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have officially introduced their baby boy. The couple shared the first full photos of their son on Saturday morning, posing with the bundle of joy in a pair of family portraits taken by Eugenie's midwife. The 30-year-old proud mom posted the snaps on Instagram and revealed the little one's royal-inspired name – August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, after Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip.

Appearing: