Princess Eugenie has a lot of love for her late grandfather Prince Philip. The royal spoke out on the new BBC One documentary "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remember," which airs on Wednesday in the U.K., saying that the Duke of Edinburgh gifted her a painting of flowers for her wedding with Jack Brooksbank. "It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know," the 31-year-old said, according to Hello! Magazine.

