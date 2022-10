Princess Eugenie has launched a new podcast. The royal has debuted "Floodlight" for her charity The Anti-Slavery Collective. The podcast is hosted by Eugenie as well as her pal Julia De Boinville. Eugenie posted about the charity launch on Instagram on Wednesday writing in part, "We want to thank all our guests for joining up, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life."

