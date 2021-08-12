Main Content

Princess Eugenie Joins Father Prince Andrew At Balmoral Castle Two Days After Virginia Giuffre Lawsuit

CLIP08/11/21

Princess Eugenie is joining her father Prince Andrew in Scotland, two days after he was sued by Virginia Giuffre for alleged sexual abuse. In photos obtained by The Sun, the princess was spotted on Wednesday arriving at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's holiday home in Aberdeenshire. Prince Andrew has long denied Giuffre's allegations and has claimed that he has no memory of ever meeting her.

Tags: princess eugenie, balmoral, royal, Prince Andrew, legal
