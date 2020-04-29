Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are showing their support for healthcare workers! The pair delivered lunches to NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline on Tuesday. The royal couple were thanked by staff from the Imperial College Trust in a tweet reading, "a big thank you to @sarahtheduchess, Princess Eugenia and their team for a delicious supply of healthy lunches @imperialnhs @nhs @francineblaise #angieslittlefoodshop @rallamee."

