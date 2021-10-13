Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Never Before Seen Photo

CLIP10/12/21
Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her third wedding anniversary and giving fans a new look at her special day. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old royal shared a new snap from her big day. In the pic Eugenie is sporting a big smile as she hugs her husband Jack Brooksbank as they appear to be dancing. The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. The pair welcomed their first son together on Feb. 9 , a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Appearing:
Tags: princess eugenie, jack brooksbank, Royal Family, british royal family, Royal Wedding.
S2021 E04 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.