Also available on the nbc app

Princess Eugenie is celebrating her third wedding anniversary and giving fans a new look at her special day. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old royal shared a new snap from her big day. In the pic Eugenie is sporting a big smile as she hugs her husband Jack Brooksbank as they appear to be dancing. The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. The pair welcomed their first son together on Feb. 9 , a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 4 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution