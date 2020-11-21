Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK home has a new royal resident! Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have moved into Frogmore Cottage, according to multiple reports. The couple previously lived at Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage before making the transition to Meghan and Harry's Windsor digs. Though Meghan and Harry purchased a sprawling mansion outside Santa Barbara earlier this year and appear to be remaining stateside with son Archie indefinitely, Frogmore is still their private property. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson tells People that any tenant arrangements regarding Frogmore are up to the Sussexes, and a source reveals to the outlet that the pair is "delighted" to provide a new space for Eugenie and Jack as they await the birth of their first child.

