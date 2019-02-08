Princess Eugenie Is First Royal To Launch Podcast

Also available on the NBC app

Princess Eugenie is bringing her passion to a podcast! The royal announced her plans to launch a new series with best friend Julia De Boinville to raise awareness for her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, which fights the global epidemic of modern slavery by creating a platform for change-makers. While other royal family members, like Prince Harry, have appeared on podcasts in the past, Eugenie is the first to ever co-host her own. The 29-year-old is also the only royal with a personal Instagram account.

