Princess Eugenie is doing her part to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen’s sixth granddaughter shared a sweet series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday where she shared that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had volunteered at the local Salvation Army in order to package food parcels to be sent to area food banks. “When they invited Jack and I to their newly created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance,” the 30-year-old captioned the photos.

