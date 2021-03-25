Main Content

Princess Eugenie Calls Baby August ‘Best’ Birthday Present In Adorable New Photos

Thirty-one is off to a good start for Princess Eugenie! The royal celebrated her birthday with two of the most important guys in her life, husband Jack Brooksbank and their infant son, August. Eugenie thanked fans for their well wishes in a pair of new family photos on Wednesday, revealing a fresh peek at August sporting an adorable monogrammed sweater. The new mom gushed in her Instagram caption that she couldn’t imagine a better way to commemorate her milestone, calling August the “best present” she could ask for!

