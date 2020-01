Also available on the NBC app

Princess Estelle is on the mend. The 7-year-old Swedish royal broke her leg while on a skiing trip in the alps with her family, the Royal Court's Head Of Information Margareta Thorgren confirmed to Sweden's Aftonbladet. She also told the outlet that while the royal is indeed in a cast, she's doing "otherwise well" and that the family hasn’t canceled their vacation due to her injury.

